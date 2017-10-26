World
Search
Sign In
medicineDoctors Are Using Diseased Organs To Save Lives. Here’s How
First aid kit standing on a blue and white background TIME health stock
World47 Dead After Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Indonesia
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
WorldNew Security Screenings Begin for Passengers on U.S.-Bound Flights
Emirates Airline's Airbus A380
A military truck is pictured after a crash with a passenger train in Raasepori
A military truck is pictured after a crash with a passenger train in Raasepori, Southern Finland, October 26, 2017. Lehtikuva Lehtikuva—Reuters
World

Finland Train Crash Leaves 4 Dead at Unguarded Crossing

Jari Tanner / AP
6:31 AM ET

(HELSINKI) — A train collided with a military vehicle at an unguarded railroad crossing in southern Finland early Thursday, killing four people and injuring 11 others, officials said.

The crash happened near Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki. The fatalities were three soldiers and one passenger.

Related

TIME Magazine default image
World47 Dead After Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Indonesia
World
47 Dead After Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Indonesia

"Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg," Gen. Jarmo Lindberg, the head of Finland's armed forces, said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, local police chief Mats Sjoholm said.

"The crossing is unguarded, and the weather was bad due to snowfall," Sjoholm told a news conference later Thursday.

A total of 11 people have been taken to nearby hospitals. There were no details on their injuries.

Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that "the morning had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

The military truck, a Finnish-made Sisu SA-150 transport vehicle, was carrying eight soldiers, who were taking part in a drill in the southern part of the Nordic country, military spokesman Jorgen Engroos told the news conference.

Two trucks had left a nearby military facility in the morning and were headed for a military exercise area when the crash happened. It was unclear whether it was the first or second vehicle that was hit.

The train struck the vehicle at a crossing with no security features near Raseborg by a commuter train from Finland's state-owned VR railway company.

Images from the scene showed a slightly damaged train and the wreck of what appears to be a military vehicle in the woods. The train was standing upright, but it wasn't immediately clear if it had derailed.

Finnish broadcaster YLE said Niinisto, the defense minister, had ordered flags at all military facilities to fly at half-mast Thursday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed his condolences in a statement, calling it an "unfortunate tragedy," saying the conscripts were taking part in "a task for the fatherland."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME