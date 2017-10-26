U.S.
California

L.A. Police Arrest Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock's Brother for Possessing Child Porn

Joseph Hincks
2:46 AM ET

One of Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock's three brothers has been arrested on suspicion of possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children, including at least 10 images that show children younger than 12, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Television news footage broadcast Wednesday showed police arresting 58-year-old Bruce Douglas Paddock, who uses a wheelchair, at a nursing facility in Los Angeles. Court filings accuse him of having in excess of 600 images of children or youths and outline 20 charges against him.

Citing a Los Angeles Police Department statement, the LA Times reports that Paddock left evidence in a Los Angeles building he had been squatting in and was then evicted from. Homeless in the interim, police eventually tracked him to the nursing facility where he was arrested.

Read more: What to Know About Las Vegas Shooting Suspect Stephen Paddock

A spokesman for the LAPD said there was "no connection" between Bruce Paddock's arrest and the investigation into the mass shooting perpetrated by his 64-year-old brother Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in a carefully planned attack at a Las Vegas music festival. The investigation into the younger Paddock began before the Las Vegas shooting, the LAPD spokesman added.

[LA Times]

