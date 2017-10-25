Politics
Search
Sign In
AlaskaA 450-Pound Seal Was Found Lounging on an Alaskan Airport Runway
JapanJapanese Police Arrest a 74-Year-Old 'Ninja' Thief Who Was on the Run for 8 Years
Man with katana, black background
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Harvey WeinsteinEven More Women Come Forward With Sexual Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-ASSAULT-WEINSTEIN
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump snd DHS Secretary Kelly attend U.S. Coast Guard commencement in New London
President Donald Trump and newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly at the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in May 2017. Kevin Lamarque—Reuters
White House

John Kelly Has a Higher Approval Rating Than President Trump

Aric Jenkins
Oct 25, 2017

White House chief of staff John Kelly has a higher approval rating than his boss, President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The retired four-star Marine general has an approval rating of 42% compared to Trump's 38% approval, according Fox News' latest poll. The President's approval percentage is the lowest yet in the traditionally conservative outlet's polling.

Meanwhile, 30% of voters disapprove of the job Kelly is doing as chief of staff, whereas a substantial 57% disapprove of Trump's job as president. Of that 57%, just under 50% "strongly" disapprove.

Republicans were a bit more positive on Trump: 69% approve of the White House Chief of Staff, which 83% approve of the President. But three times as many Democrats approve of Kelly over the president (24% compared to 7%).

Trump's approval rating in the poll rose 1% from August to September, reaching 42%. But his current standing is a 4% drop in the span of a month. Fox News suggests it could be due to Trump's response to the series of hurricanes that plagued the southern United States and the Caribbean.

Fox News says its poll was based on phone interviews between Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 conducted with 1,005 randomly chosen voters who were registered nationwide. Two research firms, one which leans Democrat and another that leans Republican, assisted with the survey. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME