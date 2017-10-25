John Kelly Has a Higher Approval Rating Than President Trump

President Donald Trump and newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly at the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in May 2017.

President Donald Trump and newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly at the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremonies in May 2017. Kevin Lamarque—Reuters

White House chief of staff John Kelly has a higher approval rating than his boss, President Donald Trump , according to a new poll.

The retired four-star Marine general has an approval rating of 42% compared to Trump's 38% approval, according Fox News' latest poll. The President's approval percentage is the lowest yet in the traditionally conservative outlet's polling.

Meanwhile, 30% of voters disapprove of the job Kelly is doing as chief of staff, whereas a substantial 57% disapprove of Trump's job as president. Of that 57%, just under 50% "strongly" disapprove.

Republicans were a bit more positive on Trump: 69% approve of the White House Chief of Staff, which 83% approve of the President. But three times as many Democrats approve of Kelly over the president (24% compared to 7%).

Trump's approval rating in the poll rose 1% from August to September, reaching 42%. But his current standing is a 4% drop in the span of a month. Fox News suggests it could be due to Trump's response to the series of hurricanes that plagued the southern United States and the Caribbean.

Fox News says its poll was based on phone interviews between Oct. 22 to Oct. 24 conducted with 1,005 randomly chosen voters who were registered nationwide. Two research firms, one which leans Democrat and another that leans Republican, assisted with the survey. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.