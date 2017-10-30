November means falling leaves, Thanksgiving plans and the chance to curl up indoors with a movie or television show. Netflix's lineup for November includes original series like Alias Grace and She's Gotta Have It, a take on the film by Spike Lee, plus Marvel's The Punisher, which will all premiere on the streaming service. You can also spend November evenings with movies like Charlotte's Web, Silent Hill and The Boss Baby, all of which will come to Netflix throughout the month.
Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in November 2017:
November 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's WEb
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome With Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
November 2
All About the Money
It's Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2
November 3
Alias Grace: Season 1
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1
November 4
Williams
November 5
The Homesman
The Veil
November 6
The Dinner
November 7
Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project MC²: Part 6
The Journey Is the Destination
November 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2
Lady Dynamite: Season 2
Mea Culpa
The Killer
November 12
Long Time Running
November 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black
Hickok
November 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
November 16
9
November 17
A Christmas Prince
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Longmire: Final season
Luna Petunia: Season 3
Marvel's The Punisher
Mudbound
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1
November 20
Piranha
November 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
Saving Capitalism
The Case for Christ
November 22
Cherry Pop
Godless
The Boss Baby
Tracers
November 23
Deep
She's Gotta Have It: Season 1
November 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman
Frontier: Season 2
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1
November 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
November 28
Glitch: Season 2
Good Morning Call: Season 2
The Queen of Spain
November 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
November 30
The Details
Winning