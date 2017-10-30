November means falling leaves, Thanksgiving plans and the chance to curl up indoors with a movie or television show. Netflix 's lineup for November includes original series like Alias Grace and She's Gotta Have It , a take on the film by Spike Lee, plus Marvel's The Punisher, which will all premiere on the streaming service. You can also spend November evenings with movies like Charlotte's Web , Silent Hill and The Boss Baby , all of which will come to Netflix throughout the month.

Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in November 2017:

November 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's WEb

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger : Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome With Love

Under Arrest : Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!) : Season 2

November 3

Alias Grace : Season 1

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown : Season 1

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha : Part 1

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling : Season 1

Project MC² : Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students : Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged : Season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki : Season 2

Lady Dynamite : Season 2

Mea Culpa

The Killer

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black

Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons : Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Longmire : Final season

Luna Petunia : Season 3

Marvel's The Punisher

Mudbound

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark : Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free : Season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters : Season 1

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop

Godless

The Boss Baby

Tracers

November 23

Deep

She's Gotta Have It : Season 1

November 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman

Frontier : Season 2

The Many Faces of Ito : Season 1

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA : Season 1

November 27

Broadchurch : Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic : Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch : Season 2

Good Morning Call : Season 2

The Queen of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos : Season 1

November 30

The Details

Winning