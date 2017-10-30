Donald TrumpWatch Live: Trump Spokesperson Addresses Reporters After Charges Filed in Robert Mueller Investigation
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
DenmarkDanish Inventor Admits to Dismembering Swedish Journalist Kim Wall, Police Say
DENMARK-SWEDEN-CRIME
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
climate changeThe Level of Carbon Dioxide in the Atmosphere Hasn't Been This High in 800,000 Years
Coal-Fired Plants
Television

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2017

Mahita Gajanan
9:22 AM ET

November means falling leaves, Thanksgiving plans and the chance to curl up indoors with a movie or television show. Netflix's lineup for November includes original series like Alias Grace and She's Gotta Have It, a take on the film by Spike Lee, plus Marvel's The Punisher, which will all premiere on the streaming service. You can also spend November evenings with movies like Charlotte's Web, Silent Hill and The Boss Baby, all of which will come to Netflix throughout the month.

Here are all the movies, TV shows and more coming to Netflix in November 2017:

November 1

42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's WEb
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome With Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money
It's Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Related

2
Television9 Tiny Details You Might Have Missed in Stranger Things Season 2
Television
9 Tiny Details You Might Have Missed in Stranger Things Season 2

November 3

Alias Grace: Season 1
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman
The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project MC²: Part 6
The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2
Lady Dynamite: Season 2
Mea Culpa
The Killer

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black
Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Longmire: Final season
Luna Petunia: Season 3
Marvel's The Punisher
Mudbound
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
Saving Capitalism
The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop
Godless
The Boss Baby
Tracers

November 23

Deep
She's Gotta Have It: Season 1

November 24

Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman
Frontier: Season 2
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1

November 27

Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch: Season 2
Good Morning Call: Season 2
The Queen of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30

The Details
Winning

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME