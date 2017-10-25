Business
Kellogg Co. Products Ahead Of Earnings
Kellogg Co. Corn Pops brand breakfast cereal sits on display in a supermarket. Photo by Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty
Food & Drink

Someone Accused Corn Pops of Being Racist So Kellogg's Is Updating Its Boxes

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:55 PM ET

Kellogg's said it has updated the artwork on its Corn Pops cereal boxes after the company was accused on Twitter of teaching racism.

"Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. Yes its a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…" novelist Saladin Ahmed posted in multiple tweets Tuesday.

The illustration on the box shows various yellow cartoon cereal pieces performing different activities. One character, who is cleaning the floor, appears to be a darker color than the others.

A few hours later, the Kellogg's Twitter account responded to the initial tweet writing, "Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon."

TIME reached out to Kellogg's for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

