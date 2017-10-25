Living
Search
Sign In
Morning Must ReadsThe Republican Party's Tax Reform Bill Could Face Death by a Thousand Cuts
President Trump And Singapore PM Loong Give Joint Statements At White House
White HouseHillary Clinton Helped Fund the 'Trump Dossier.' Here's What You Should Know About It
President Trump
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeTeen Charged With Stabbing His Parents to Death Said He 'Snapped' in 911 Recording
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
Airport Security
People wait in a security line at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on June 5, 2017 in New York City.  Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Travel

New Security Measures Could Delay You at the Airport. Here's What to Expect

Jess McHugh / Travel + Leisure
2:00 PM ET

Passengers traveling to the U.S. on international flights will need to brace for additional security screening, as airlines around the world are set to implement new measures on Thursday.

The new restrictions aim to avoid an in-cabin laptop ban similar to the one implemented by President Donald Trump's administration earlier this year, which forced passengers on flights from 10 Middle Eastern airports to the U.S. to check all large electronics.

These new methods could include additional screening and short security interviews, Reuters reported. The additional rules will affect at least 325,000 passengers on 2,000 commercial flights arriving daily in the U.S.

Trump lifted those restrictions in July, giving airlines three months to implement higher security in order to prevent a new ban from being put into place. That deadline expires Thursday.

If you're flying internationally

While specific details are not available, passengers should be prepared for short security interviews at check-in or the gate. Additional measures could also include inspections of personal electronic devices, according to Reuters.

International airlines are warning passengers to arrive even earlier than usual, as the implementation of the new measures could mean delays and extended boarding times. Lufthansa urged travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time, and other international carriers have suggested leaving a two-hour window.

Additional security at U.S. airports

The TSA recently ramped up security for domestic passengers, and a new approach to screening is being rolled out at all U.S. airports in the coming months.

The biggest change for domestic passengers is that they will now be required to remove all electronics larger than a cellphone and place them in a separate bin before proceeding through the screening process.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME