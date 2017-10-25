U.S.
Search
Sign In
TravelNew Security Measures Could Delay You at the Airport. Here's What to Expect
Airport Security
Morning Must ReadsThe Republican Party's Tax Reform Bill Could Face Death by a Thousand Cuts
President Trump And Singapore PM Loong Give Joint Statements At White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseHillary Clinton Helped Fund the 'Trump Dossier.' Here's What You Should Know About It
President Trump
mahmood-bhatti-Mecklenburg-County
Mahmood Bhatti Mecklenburg County Jail
Crime

Pregnant Woman Found Dead on Side of Road Was Murdered, Police Say

Associated Press
1:09 PM ET

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Authorities say a pregnant woman found dead in South Carolina was killed by her boyfriend in North Carolina before being left on the side of a road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 28-year-old Mahmood Bhatti has been charged with murder and murder of an unborn child in the killing of 23-year-old Natalie Merrick.

York County, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies found a body near Fort Mill on Oct. 19. They identified the remains as those of Merrick a day later after she was reported missing in Charlotte.

Authorities haven't said how Merrick was killed or why. Police say Bhatti and Merrick have a child together and were in a long-term relationship.

It wasn't immediately known if Bhatti has a lawyer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME