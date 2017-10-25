Newsfeed
viral

The Internet Demands Justice for Lady Gaga After Unflattering Wax Figure Debuts

Cady Lang
2:00 PM ET

The Internet is losing it after an extremely unflattering and unrealistic wax figure of Lady Gaga debuted at a museum in Lima, Peru less than a week ago.

The wax figure appears to depict Mother Monster in the infamous meat dress that she sported at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, but many people took to social media to share they felt the figure looked nothing like the singer and going so far as to compare the figure to an "alien cockroach."

As might be expected, the reactions were outspoken in defense of Gaga — see the most vocal supporters of Lady Gaga below.

Follow TIME