The Internet is losing it after an extremely unflattering and unrealistic wax figure of Lady Gaga debuted at a museum in Lima, Peru less than a week ago.

The wax figure appears to depict Mother Monster in the infamous meat dress that she sported at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards , but many people took to social media to share they felt the figure looked nothing like the singer and going so far as to compare the figure to an "alien cockroach."

As might be expected, the reactions were outspoken in defense of Gaga — see the most vocal supporters of Lady Gaga below.

Why does Lady Gaga’s new wax fixture look like she needs a Euro for a hostel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mpnTohic12 - Ryan Collins (@ryancollinshair) October 20, 2017

Doesn't resemeble my pop queen even in the slightest! Love you @ladygaga this is b.s! - Ryan Valinsie (@RValinsie) October 24, 2017

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM - Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

Im calling the police on whoever made this - hey girl stan (@davidsprayer) October 19, 2017