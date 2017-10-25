U.S.
Search
Sign In
TravelNew Security Measures Could Delay You at the Airport. Here's What to Expect
Airport Security
Morning Must ReadsThe Republican Party's Tax Reform Bill Could Face Death by a Thousand Cuts
President Trump And Singapore PM Loong Give Joint Statements At White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White HouseHillary Clinton Helped Fund the 'Trump Dossier.' Here's What You Should Know About It
President Trump
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
Getty Images
Crime

Teen Charged With Stabbing His Parents to Death Said He 'Snapped' in 911 Recording

Associated Press
1:45 PM ET

(AUGUSTA, Maine) — Court testimony reveals that a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents told a police dispatcher he "snapped" on the night of the stabbings.

Andrew Balcer is in court in Augusta on Wednesday, where officials are deciding whether to try him as an adult.

Balcer is charged with stabbing Alice and Antonio Balcer to death in their Winthrop home last Halloween. Balcer was 17 at the time, and has since turned 18.

A 911 recording playing in court includes Balcer saying he stabbed his mother in the back before stabbing his father when he woke up from the screams.

Prosecutors filed a petition to have Balcer tried as an adult, but his attorney pushed back. If prosecutors are successful, he could face 25 years to life in prison on each count.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME