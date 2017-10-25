U.S.
Pennsylvania

Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Abort His Girlfriend's Baby by Putting Bleach in Her water

Associated Press
1:05 PM ET

(MILLERSVILLE, Pa.) — A former central Pennsylvania university student who is accused of trying to abort his girlfriend's pregnancy by putting bleach in her water has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-one-year-old Theophilous Washington pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted homicide of an unborn child. The Washington, D.C. resident had also been charged with attempted homicide of the woman and reckless endangerment. Lancaster County prosecutors say those charges will officially be dropped at sentencing.

Investigators say the former Millersville University student had the woman drink from the bleach-tainted water bottle last year, causing her to fall ill in her dorm.

The woman was two-months pregnant at the time, and has since given birth to the child. Officials say it appears neither the woman nor the child was harmed.

Washington will be sentenced after a background check is completed.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
