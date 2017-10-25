Tech
The 'Amazon Key' Would Let Delivery People Open Your Front Door

Sarah Begley
12:50 PM ET

Amazon has announced a new service that would allow delivery people to unlock your front door and leave packages inside your home.

Amazon Key requires a Prime account, a smart lock and Amazon's Cloud Cam. When a delivery person arrives with your shipment, he or she scans the item, which unlocks the front door. They then knock to alert anyone who's home, open the door and leave the package inside, ideally without actually entering the home.

All of this is captured by the security camera, and a video of the entire event is sent to the customer to review. A full kit and installation costs $249.99.

Initial reactions to the news on social media were widely skeptical, with some people saying that they would never trust a stranger to enter their homes:

But some predicted the allure of convenience would win out:

Amazon hopes customers will also use the system for its Home Services division, which customers will now be able to use to allow house cleaners or dog walkers into their homes via the smart lock and security camera.

Amazon Key will become available on November 8 in 37 cities across the U.S.

