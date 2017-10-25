The 'Amazon Key' Would Let Delivery People Open Your Front Door

Amazon has announced a new service that would allow delivery people to unlock your front door and leave packages inside your home.

Amazon Key requires a Prime account, a smart lock and Amazon's Cloud Cam. When a delivery person arrives with your shipment, he or she scans the item, which unlocks the front door. They then knock to alert anyone who's home, open the door and leave the package inside, ideally without actually entering the home.

All of this is captured by the security camera, and a video of the entire event is sent to the customer to review. A full kit and installation costs $249.99 .

Initial reactions to the news on social media were widely skeptical, with some people saying that they would never trust a stranger to enter their homes:

I would rather risk my package get stolen than to risk some sketchy delivery person have their way with my house. #AmazonKey - Sherome Allen-Wells (@Sherome_) October 25, 2017

You now have the privilege of paying Amazon $250 so that the company has a key to your home. https://t.co/eV39wjvxj2 - Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) October 25, 2017

Amazon Key is an awul idea. I dont even trust my family in my house....you want me to trust strangers? LOL okay - Chilled Chaos (@ChilledChaos) October 25, 2017

But some predicted the allure of convenience would win out:

I think many people will be happy to have a solution that allows them to reliably receive their packages! - Katie Notopoulos (@katienotopoulos) October 25, 2017

Amazon hopes customers will also use the system for its Home Services division, which customers will now be able to use to allow house cleaners or dog walkers into their homes via the smart lock and security camera.

Amazon Key will become available on November 8 in 37 cities across the U.S.