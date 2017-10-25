It's Easier to Get Rich in These 10 U.S. Cities

America's richest people may have stories of sudden wealth and start-up success, but for most people in the US the journey to financial security is slow and steady.

After all, building wealth isn't just about income. It's about keeping your major expenses low so you can focus on saving and investing, and that may start with choosing the right place to live.

Housing costs account for about 37% of take-home pay for the average American. Many people spend even more .

In some circumstances — if you live in San Francisco or New York, for instance, where affordability is increasingly difficult to come by — spending a lot on rent or a mortgage is unavoidable.

But making a few sacrifices on housing expenses today could lead to significant savings — and a far more comfortable future .

New data from HowMuch.net reveals the cities where the average monthly mortgage payment takes up the smallest share of the median paycheck, enabling residents to build wealth by saving and investing the extra money.

The standard measure of housing affordability says Americans should spend no more than 30% of pre-tax income on housing. In the 10 cities below, the average homeowner spends 16% or less of their income on their mortgage payment.

For each city, we've included the median annual income, median home listing price, monthly mortgage payment assuming a 30-year fixed rate, and the percentage of income that goes toward housing.

Read more: 9 places in the US where people are happier, living longer, and least likely to run out of money

10. Columbus, Ohio

Getty Images

Median listing price: $163,840

Monthly mortgage payment: $597

Median household income: $45,659

Income spent on housing: 15.7%

9. Indianapolis, Indiana

Getty Images

Median listing price: $145,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $529

Median household income: $41,987

Income spent on housing: 15.1%

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Getty Images

Median listing price: $124,800

Monthly mortgage payment: $452

Median household income: $35,958

Income spent on housing: 15%

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Getty Images

Median listing price: $149,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $543

Median household income: $43,774

Income spent on housing: 14.9%

6. Wichita, Kansas

Getty Images

Median listing price: $153,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $558

Median household income: $45,947

Income spent on housing: 14.6%

Read more: The 7 steps to making more money, according to a self-made millionaire

5. Baltimore, Maryland

Getty Images

Median listing price: $139,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $504

Median household income: $42,241

Income spent on housing: 14.3%

4. Buffalo, New York

Getty Images

Median listing price: $90,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $327

Median household income: $31,918

Income spent on housing: 12.3%

3. Cleveland, Ohio

Getty Images

Median listing price: $70,000

Monthly mortgage payment: $255

Median household income: $26,150

Income spent on housing: 10.3%

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Median listing price: $88,500

Monthly mortgage payment: $321

Median household income: $36,445

Income spent on housing: 10.6%

Read more: The 9 highest-paying jobs for millennials

1. Toledo, Ohio

Getty Images

Median listing price: $74,900

Monthly mortgage payment: $273

Median household income: $33,687

Income spent on housing: 9.7%

This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com