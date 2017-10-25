It's Easier to Get Rich in These 10 U.S. Cities

Building wealth means more than just income
America’s richest people may have stories of sudden wealth and start-up success, but for most people in the US the journey to financial security is slow and steady.
After all, building wealth isn’t just about income. It’s about keeping your major expenses low so you can focus on saving and investing, and that may start with choosing the right place to live.
Housing costs account for about 37% of take-home pay for the average American. Many people spend even more.
In some circumstances — if you live in San Francisco or New York, for instance, where affordability is increasingly difficult to come by — spending a lot on rent or a mortgage is unavoidable.
But making a few sacrifices on housing expenses today could lead to significant savings — and a far more comfortable future.
New data from HowMuch.net reveals the cities where the average monthly mortgage payment takes up the smallest share of the median paycheck, enabling residents to build wealth by saving and investing the extra money.
The standard measure of housing affordability says Americans should spend no more than 30% of pre-tax income on housing. In the 10 cities below, the average homeowner spends 16% or less of their income on their mortgage payment.
For each city, we’ve included the median annual income, median home listing price, monthly mortgage payment assuming a 30-year fixed rate, and the percentage of income that goes toward housing.
10. Columbus, Ohio
Median listing price: $163,840
Monthly mortgage payment: $597
Median household income: $45,659
Income spent on housing: 15.7%
9. Indianapolis, Indiana
Median listing price: $145,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $529
Median household income: $41,987
Income spent on housing: 15.1%
8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Median listing price: $124,800
Monthly mortgage payment: $452
Median household income: $35,958
Income spent on housing: 15%
7. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Median listing price: $149,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $543
Median household income: $43,774
Income spent on housing: 14.9%
6. Wichita, Kansas
Median listing price: $153,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $558
Median household income: $45,947
Income spent on housing: 14.6%
5. Baltimore, Maryland
Median listing price: $139,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $504
Median household income: $42,241
Income spent on housing: 14.3%
4. Buffalo, New York
Median listing price: $90,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $327
Median household income: $31,918
Income spent on housing: 12.3%
3. Cleveland, Ohio
Median listing price: $70,000
Monthly mortgage payment: $255
Median household income: $26,150
Income spent on housing: 10.3%
2. Memphis, Tennessee
Median listing price: $88,500
Monthly mortgage payment: $321
Median household income: $36,445
Income spent on housing: 10.6%
1. Toledo, Ohio
Median listing price: $74,900
Monthly mortgage payment: $273
Median household income: $33,687
Income spent on housing: 9.7%
This article originally appeared on BusinessInsider.com