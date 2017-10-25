U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralExuberant Dancing Airport Employee Will Instantly Make Your Day More Enjoyable
Exploring Denver International Airport
onetime'Unacceptable.' Boy Scout Leader Charged With Smashing Kids' Heads Together
Mormon Church Considers Pulling Out Of Boy Scouts Over Their Decision To Allow Gay Leaders
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA 5-Year-Old Boy Was Left Alone in the Woods for 24 Hours, Police Say
poachers-killing-amerca-redwoods
Halloween pumpkins
Getty Images
Massachusetts

Parent Brings 'Don Trump' Tombstone to Elementary School Halloween Party

Associated Press
10:48 AM ET

(GLOUCESTER, Mass.) — A Massachusetts elementary school principal says it was disrespectful and inappropriate that a game brought in for a student Halloween party featured a tombstone with the name Don Trump on it.

The tombstone was one of several on a game brought in by a parent for the party at West Parish Elementary on Friday. The others had joke names, like Seymour Butts and Gull E. Bull on them.

In a letter to parents Sunday, West Parish Principal Telena Imel wrote that the game was intended to be humorous but "inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair."

She wrote that some people felt uncomfortable and school is not the place for politics.

Superintendent Richard Safier told the Gloucester Daily Times he's investigating.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME