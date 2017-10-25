U.S.
Massachusetts

Parent Brings 'Don Trump' Tombstone to Elementary School Halloween Party

Associated Press
10:48 AM ET

(GLOUCESTER, Mass.) — A Massachusetts elementary school principal says it was disrespectful and inappropriate that a game brought in for a student Halloween party featured a tombstone with the name Don Trump on it.

The tombstone was one of several on a game brought in by a parent for the party at West Parish Elementary on Friday. The others had joke names, like Seymour Butts and Gull E. Bull on them.

In a letter to parents Sunday, West Parish Principal Telena Imel wrote that the game was intended to be humorous but "inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair."

She wrote that some people felt uncomfortable and school is not the place for politics.

Superintendent Richard Safier told the Gloucester Daily Times he's investigating.

