Bill O'Reilly Said He's 'Mad at God.' Stephen Colbert Called on the Higher Power to Respond

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert called on a higher power to weigh in on Bill O'Reilly's comments that he's "mad" at God following losing his job at Fox News amid a sexual harassment scandal .

Colbert allowed the big guy upstairs to give his take on O'Reilly's claims after querying whether or not the Lord was responsible for O'Reilly's troubles.

"Is God really to blame for this whole scandal?" Colbert asked before "God" appeared on a screen above the studio.

"Don’t drag me into this,” God said. “I don’t want my name associated with this Bill O’Reilly business.”

In addition to giving his thoughts on O'Reilly, God admitted that he hasn't had the greatest track record with his treatment of women in the past, including turning Lot's wife to salt and "getting that chick pregnant," which resulted in his only son coming back into his life nearly three decades later.

As for his collusion in O'Reilly's scandal, God had this to say: "Yes, I gave him that free will and look what he did with it. It’s like giving a toddler a car, which I’ve also done."

Watch the full clip below.