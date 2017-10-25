Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CourtsA 17-Year-Old Teenage Immigrant Had An Abortion After the Government Tried to Stop Her
Protest in Support of "Jane Doe" to Have an Abortion
MusicRock 'n' Roll Legend Fats Domino Dies at 89
Fats Domino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
halloween'It’s Too Much.' Graphic Fake Car Crash Scene Sparks Halloween Controversy
Jack o' lantern in rear view mirror of car
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
CBS Photo Archive—CBS via Getty Images
Late Night

Bill O'Reilly Said He's 'Mad at God.' Stephen Colbert Called on the Higher Power to Respond

Cady Lang
11:29 AM ET

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert called on a higher power to weigh in on Bill O'Reilly's comments that he's "mad" at God following losing his job at Fox News amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Colbert allowed the big guy upstairs to give his take on O'Reilly's claims after querying whether or not the Lord was responsible for O'Reilly's troubles.

"Is God really to blame for this whole scandal?" Colbert asked before "God" appeared on a screen above the studio.

"Don’t drag me into this,” God said. “I don’t want my name associated with this Bill O’Reilly business.”

In addition to giving his thoughts on O'Reilly, God admitted that he hasn't had the greatest track record with his treatment of women in the past, including turning Lot's wife to salt and "getting that chick pregnant," which resulted in his only son coming back into his life nearly three decades later.

As for his collusion in O'Reilly's scandal, God had this to say: "Yes, I gave him that free will and look what he did with it. It’s like giving a toddler a car, which I’ve also done."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME