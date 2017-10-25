U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralExuberant Dancing Airport Employee Will Instantly Make Your Day More Enjoyable
Exploring Denver International Airport
CrimeA 5-Year-Old Boy Was Left Alone in the Woods for 24 Hours, Police Say
poachers-killing-amerca-redwoods
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Diet/NutritionThis Super Simple Household Item Gets Pesticides Off Apples, Study Says
Teenage girl washing apple in kitchen sink
Mormon Church Considers Pulling Out Of Boy Scouts Over Their Decision To Allow Gay Leaders
A Boy Scout salutes the American flag at camp Maple Dell on July 31, 2015 outside Payson, Utah. George Frey—Getty Images
onetime

'Unacceptable.' Boy Scout Leader Charged With Smashing Kids' Heads Together

Associated Press
10:53 AM ET

(PINE GROVE, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader accused of smashing two Scouts' heads together at a camp meeting has been criminally charged.

State police on Tuesday announced charges of harassment, simple assault and child endangerment against 28-year-old Matthew McKeon.

The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County.

Police say the Birdsboro man discussed two boys' involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest, then knocked their heads together. The boys complained of concussion-like symptoms afterward.

The Hawk Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America called the allegations "unacceptable" and removed McKeon as a Scout leader.

A man who returned a call to McKeon's home declined to comment on the charges.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME