Politics
Search
Sign In
Puerto RicoThe Company With a Controversial Contract to Help Puerto Rico Is Feuding with the Mayor of San Juan
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
MusicR&B Star Kelela: 'I'm Pushing Back Against the White Misogynistic Heterosexual Establishment'
Festival d'ete de Quebec
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EducationA Christian College Just Rolled Out a Mandatory Military Patriotism Class
College of the Ozarks
Ex-Presidents

George H.W. Bush Apologizes After An Actress Claimed He Touched Her Inappropriately

Sarah Begley
4:50 PM ET

Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized through a spokesperson after an actress said he touched her inappropriately and made a lewd joke during a photo opportunity.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Heather Lind wrote that four years ago, when she met H.W. Bush to promote a historical TV series, “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

H.W. Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath wrote in a statement Wednesday that "President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

The former President is 93 years old, uses a wheelchair and suffers from a disease similar to Parkinson's and other conditions. H.W. Bush was the 41st U.S. President; his son, George W. Bush, was the 43rd.

Lund posted her comments after a photo circulated showing all five former living presidents on stage together in College Station, Texas, raising money for hurricane recovery efforts. Bush waived a hand to the audience, but he has difficulty speaking and did not make any remarks.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME