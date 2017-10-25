Former President George H.W. Bush has apologized through a spokesperson after an actress said he touched her inappropriately and made a lewd joke during a photo opportunity.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Heather Lind wrote that four years ago, when she met H.W. Bush to promote a historical TV series, “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again."

H.W. Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath wrote in a statement Wednesday that " President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."

The former President is 93 years old, uses a wheelchair and suffers from a disease similar to Parkinson's and other conditions. H.W. Bush was the 41st U.S. President; his son, George W. Bush, was the 43rd.

Lund posted her comments after a photo circulated showing all five former living presidents on stage together in College Station, Texas, raising money for hurricane recovery efforts. Bush waived a hand to the audience, but he has difficulty speaking and did not make any remarks.