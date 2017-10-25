U.S.
South Carolina

A Woman Sitting on Her Living Room Couch Was Killed by a Falling Tree Limb

Associated Press
10:39 AM ET

(GAFFNEY, S.C.) — A South Carolina woman was killed when a tree limb fell on her as she sat on a sofa in her home.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that 55-year-old Cassandra Goodwin of Gaffney died after the limb, about 2 feet (0.6 meters) in diameter, fell on her home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fowler said Goodwin was trapped by the falling limb as she sat in the living room. Gaffney firefighters needed about 15 minutes to free the woman. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The coroner said Goodwin's daughter and sister were not hurt.

Fowler says there's no indication the falling limb was related to Monday's storms. He says the oak tree is old and a number of limbs were weak.

An autopsy is planned.

