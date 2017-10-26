A weather reporter was simply trying to do her job reporting on the local climate conditions when there was a slight on-air mix-up that caused her to break down into a lengthy giggling fit.

BBC Scotland's Kawser Quamer was presenting the weather when a chyron appeared on the bottom of the screen assigning her a dubious new name and job title. Specifically the news ticker accidentally labeled her as “Aaron Ramsay, Ex-offender”. It took Quamer a moment to notice the new name and job title she had been bequeathed, but when she did, she started to giggle—and couldn’t stop for the remainder of her broadcast . In fact, it’s nearly impossible to watch the clip and not start giggling, too.

@BBCSimonMcCoy Bet you can't get clip of BBC Scot 1.40pm weather girl labelled today as 'ex-offender' Corpse of her & news reader. Hilarious - rod gray (@961a) October 25, 2017

You mean @KawserQuamer and @CatrionaShearer? Afraid I can't think what you would be referring to.... pic.twitter.com/MG2USCSvP8 - Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) October 25, 2017

Quamer has a wonderful attitude about her on-air giggle fit. She later took to Twitter to tease herself for the blooper.