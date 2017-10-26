Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWill & Grace Star Sean Hayes Reveals He Had Emergency Surgery After 'Excruciating Pain'
Sean Hayes
CrimeTeen Who Identified as Both Male and Female Was Kidnapped, Suffocated and Executed, Prosecutor Says
Jorge Sanders-Galvez Iowa
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasVideo Gamers Could Make Our Food Supply Safer
Young woman playing on gaming console at home
Twitter_Simon McCoy
Simon McCoy/Twitter
viral

Viral Weather Reporter Could Not Stop Giggling After an On-Air Blooper

Melissa Locker
12:18 PM ET

A weather reporter was simply trying to do her job reporting on the local climate conditions when there was a slight on-air mix-up that caused her to break down into a lengthy giggling fit.

BBC Scotland's Kawser Quamer was presenting the weather when a chyron appeared on the bottom of the screen assigning her a dubious new name and job title. Specifically the news ticker accidentally labeled her as “Aaron Ramsay, Ex-offender”. It took Quamer a moment to notice the new name and job title she had been bequeathed, but when she did, she started to giggle—and couldn’t stop for the remainder of her broadcast. In fact, it’s nearly impossible to watch the clip and not start giggling, too.

Quamer has a wonderful attitude about her on-air giggle fit. She later took to Twitter to tease herself for the blooper.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME