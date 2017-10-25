U.S.
Crime

A 5-Year-Old Boy Was Left Alone in the Woods for 24 Hours, Police Say

Associated Press
10:51 AM ET

(HATTIESBURG, Miss.) — Authorities are searching for a Mississippi man accused of abandoning his 5-year-old son in the woods.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said they're searching for 32-year-old Richard Dearman. The sheriff says Dearman told his son they had to hide last Wednesday because "the law was behind him," and told him to stand by a tree until he returned.

Authorities say the child woke up cold and alone 24 hours later, and eventually walked out of the woods, following the sound of a barking dog at a house where he found help. The sheriff said Monday that the boy had minor cuts, but is OK.

Once found, Dearman faces charges including child endangerment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

