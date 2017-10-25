'It’s like Halloween is Dying Off Now.' The Frontline in the War on Halloween Is in This Man's Yard

For years, one man had been transforming his yard into a Halloween display that would thrill and chill the families who drove by his house as part of an annual Halloween pilgrimage.

Until this year. Adam Massey of Marietta, Georgia set up a macabre scene involving a landscaper being run over by a lawn mower. There were also three men gathered around a poker table, a man in a coffin, and a witch floating above it all. All that had to be taken down, though, and replaced by a sign that reads, “Due to multiple stolen decorations we will no longer be decorating this year! Sorry!!!”

According to the local Fox News affiliate , Massey’s frightening display fell victim to something even more frightening—local thieves who pillaged his decorations. Bandits had made off with the heads of his Halloween display, masks and a few other items were missing, too. For Massey, though, having to explain to his sons why their decorations were gone was the final straw. He took down the entire display and put up the note, declaring that his family’s Halloween tradition was officially over. “It’s like Halloween is dying off now,” Massey told Fox 5 Atlanta . “It’s like you can't even decorate anymore.”