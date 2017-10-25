Ideas
Five Best Ideas

The Opioid Epidemic Presents a Moral Crisis For Doctors

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. For doctors, the opioid epidemic presents a deepening moral crisis.

By Jay Baruch in STAT News

2. How veterans are helping ease America’s teacher shortage.

By Madeleine Deliee in the Week

3. The argument for medical cannabis is on shaky ground.

By Elizabeth Finkel in Cosmos

4. Your mindset can impact your health more deeply than you think.

By Alia Crum at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

5. Strangers can hijack your computer to mine for cryptocurrency.

By Lily Hay Newman in Wired

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME