Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CourtsA 17-Year-Old Teenage Immigrant Had An Abortion After the Government Tried to Stop Her
Protest in Support of "Jane Doe" to Have an Abortion
MusicRock 'n' Roll Legend Fats Domino Dies at 89
Fats Domino
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
viralExuberant Dancing Airport Employee Will Instantly Make Your Day More Enjoyable
Exploring Denver International Airport
halloween

'It’s Too Much.' Graphic Fake Car Crash Scene Sparks Halloween Controversy

Megan McCluskey
11:07 AM ET

A Halloween display featuring a fake car crash scene at a home in Waretown, New Jersey, has triggered a debate over the graphic nature of the decorations.

The crime scene tape-surrounded exhibit — which is set up in the yard of Kevin and Krysten Negrotto — depicts a white Toyota Supra pinning the bloodied body of "Zombie Bob" against a tree. The body of "Zombie Cindy" lies on the ground nearby. The couple told KABC-TV that they have gotten a number of compliments on their efforts. "This is a bus stop. All the kids love it," Kevin said. "They think it's great."

"I love it, I think it’s fun," Waretown resident Kelly Finan added. "I don’t understand people who had issues with it. To each his own."

But some who live in the town have said they find the scene inappropriate. "I think it’s too much," Renee Reeves told CBS New York. "We have a lot of young kids here, families. Too much."

Related

Children Trick Or Treat In Brooklyn On Halloween
halloweenHow Old Is Too Old to Trick-Or-Treat on Halloween?
halloween
How Old Is Too Old to Trick-Or-Treat on Halloween?

The police were even called to the Negrottos' home to inform the couple that they had received a complaint. However, in a post on Facebook, Krysten said the officers were fans of the display. "They LOVED it and are encouraging us to add more! They think it is awesome," she wrote. "And it’s a free country! So thanks for the call, Waretown PD approved."

See photos of the Halloween scene below.

Posted by Krysten Noelle Negrotto on Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Posted by Nora Muchanic on Friday, October 20, 2017

This is my home. It is NOT a car accident. That is what IS wrong with the news! These news reporters twisted our words....

Posted by Krysten Noelle Negrotto on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

This is my home. It is NOT a car accident. That is what IS wrong with the news! These news reporters twisted our words....

Posted by Krysten Noelle Negrotto on Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME