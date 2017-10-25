A Halloween display featuring a fake car crash scene at a home in Waretown, New Jersey, has triggered a debate over the graphic nature of the decorations .

The crime scene tape-surrounded exhibit — which is set up in the yard of Kevin and Krysten Negrotto — depicts a white Toyota Supra pinning the bloodied body of "Zombie Bob" against a tree. The body of "Zombie Cindy" lies on the ground nearby. The couple told KABC-TV that they have gotten a number of compliments on their efforts. "This is a bus stop. All the kids love it," Kevin said. "They think it's great."

"I love it, I think it’s fun," Waretown resident Kelly Finan added. "I don’t understand people who had issues with it. To each his own."

But some who live in the town have said they find the scene inappropriate. "I think it’s too much," Renee Reeves told CBS New York . "We have a lot of young kids here, families. Too much."

The police were even called to the Negrottos' home to inform the couple that they had received a complaint. However, in a post on Facebook , Krysten said the officers were fans of the display. "They LOVED it and are encouraging us to add more! They think it is awesome," she wrote. "And it’s a free country! So thanks for the call, Waretown PD approved."

See photos of the Halloween scene below.

This is my home. It is NOT a car accident. That is what IS wrong with the news! These news reporters twisted our words.... Posted by Krysten Noelle Negrotto on Tuesday, October 24, 2017