This Tiny Island Now Has the Most Powerful Passport in the World

Supertree Grove in the Gardens by the Bay, a futuristic botanical gardens and park, illuminated at night in Marina Bay, Singapore

Supertree Grove in the Gardens by the Bay, a futuristic botanical gardens and park, illuminated at night in Marina Bay, Singapore Fraser Hall—Getty Images/Robert Harding World Imagery

If you're looking for ease of travel , you can't do better than a Singaporean passport .

Citizens of Singapore can enter the most countries without a visa , or can obtain a visa upon arrival, according to the latest ranking by Arton Capital . It's the first time an Asian nation has come out on top of the list, and Singapore's rise coincides with a drop in the American ranking, CNBC reports .

"While Singapore quietly climbed the ranks, the U.S. passport has fallen down since President Donald Trump took office," Arton Capital said in a statement. Most recently, the U.S. and Turkey have become involved in a diplomatic dispute that has involved the suspension of visas.

The U.S. is now in the sixth tier, bested by countries such as Germany, Sweden, South Korea, Denmark and France.

Countries like Singapore will likely have strong passports in the future, too, according to Philippe May, the managing director of Arton's Singapore office. "Small nations who are no threat to anyone as well as smart and open-minded nations, especially when there is a strong rule of law" are the most likely to improve, he told CNN .