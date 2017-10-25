U.S.
Search
Sign In
TexasMan Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Repairing Hurricane Harvey-Damaged Homes
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY
GadgetsThe 10 Best Tech Gifts Under $50
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
now you knowWhere Does the 'Thumbs-Up' Gesture Really Come From?
Teenagers giving the thumbs up in 1947.
Courtroom 1
Getty Images
Louisiana

Witness in Attempted Murder Case Is Shot to Death Outside Courthouse

Associated Press
9:46 AM ET

(MONTGOMERY, Ala.) — An Alabama judge ended a trial early after a witness in an attempted murder case was shot to death outside the courthouse moments after testifying.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial Tuesday in the trial of Jacquees Boone, who is accused of shooting Alondre Cooley in 2014.

The victim's 31-year-old brother, Kelvin Cooley, testified for the state Monday. He was shot to death while walking to his car less than five minutes after leaving the stand.

The defendant's brother, 25-year-old Josephus Boone, is charged with capital murder in Monday's slaying. Court records aren't available to show if he has a lawyer.

The judge also ordered Jacquees Boone held without bond. Jacquees Boone was previously convicted of shooting Alondre Cooley, but an appeals court overturned the case.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME