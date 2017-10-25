World
Search
Sign In
viralExuberant Dancing Airport Employee Will Instantly Make Your Day More Enjoyable
Exploring Denver International Airport
onetime'Unacceptable.' Boy Scout Leader Charged With Smashing Kids' Heads Together
Mormon Church Considers Pulling Out Of Boy Scouts Over Their Decision To Allow Gay Leaders
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA 5-Year-Old Boy Was Left Alone in the Woods for 24 Hours, Police Say
poachers-killing-amerca-redwoods
Aviation

Traveling to the U.S.? Prepare for Even Longer Security Checks

John Gambrell / AP
9:47 AM ET

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Four global long-haul airlines will begin new "security interviews" of all passengers on U.S.-bound flights beginning Thursday at the request of American officials, the companies said Wednesday.

Long-haul carriers Cathay Pacific, EgyptAir, Emirates and Lufthansa all said they'd start the screenings.

It wasn't immediately clear if other global airlines would be affected, though the Trump administration previously rolled out a laptop ban and travel bans that have thrown global airlines into disarray.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, it comes at the end of a 120-day deadline for airlines to meet new U.S. regulations following the ban on laptops in airplane cabins of some Mideast airlines being lifted.

Related

FRANCE-CHINA-MALAYSIA-AVIATION-MH370-INCIDENT-INVESTIGATION
WorldThe MH370 Search Is Back On After a U.S. Firm Offers 'No Find, No Fee' Deal
World
The MH370 Search Is Back On After a U.S. Firm Offers 'No Find, No Fee' Deal

Emirates said in a statement it would begin doing "pre-screening interviews" at its check-in counters for passengers flying out of Dubai and at boarding gates for transit and transfer fliers. It urged those flying through Dubai International Airport, its headquarters, to allow extra time to check into flights and board.

"These measures will work in complement with the current additional screening measures conducted at the boarding gate," it said.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said on its website that it had suspended self-drop baggage services and that passengers heading to the U.S. "will be subject to a short security interview." Those without bags would have a similar interview at their gates.

EgyptAir said in a statement the new measures include more detailed searches of passengers and their luggage and interviews. The strict procedures will extend to unauthorized agricultural or veterinary products.

Germany's Lufthansa said the new rules came from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, which is under Homeland Security.

"In addition to the controls of electronic devices already introduced, travelers to the U.S.A. might now also face short interviews at check-in, document check or gate," Lufthansa said in a statement.

In March, U.S. officials instituted the ban on laptops in airplane cabins across 10 Middle East cities over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside of them. That ban was lifted after those airlines began using devices like CT scanners to examine electronics just before passengers board airplanes heading to the United States.

That laptop ban, as well as travel bans affecting predominantly Muslim countries, have hurt Mideast airlines. Emirates, the region's biggest, said it slashed 20 percent of its flights to America in the wake of the restrictions.

It wasn't immediately clear if other Mideast airlines were affected by the new rules.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad said its operations "were normal" without elaborating, while Doha-based Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME