World
Search
Sign In
Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi Crown Prince Says the Kingdom Will Soon Return to a 'Moderate Islam'
SAUDI-US-DIPLOMACY
VenezuelaA Top Leader Has Left the Anti-Maduro Coalition, Splitting Venezuela's Opposition
Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles speaks to the media after casting his vote during a nationwide elections for new governors in Caracas
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ItalyA Passage from Anne Frank's Diary Will Be Read Aloud at Italian Soccer Games
COLOMBIA-NETHERLANDS-LITERATURE-BOOK-FAIR
GERMANY-TURKEY-AMNESTY-PROTEST
Amnesty International activists protest against the detention of Taner Kilic in front of the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, June 15, 2017. John MacDougall—AFP/Getty Images
Turkey

Turkey Has Put the Local Amnesty International Head and 10 Other Activists on Trial

Kevin Lui
4:22 AM ET

The head of Amnesty International in Turkey is facing charges that could see him imprisoned for up to 15 years, more than a year after an attempted coup in the country led to widespread reprisals in the form of detentions, trials and firings from public office.

The Guardian reports that Taner Kilic is accused of downloading ByLock, a widely available encrypted mobile messaging app. Turkish authorities claim that, ahead of the July 2016 putsch that ended in failure, the app was used by supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for secret communications.

Ankara maintains that Gulen and his movement had masterminded the coup — an allegation that Gulen strenuously denies.

Kilic, who has led Amnesty's Turkish division since 2014, will go to court alongside 10 other Amnesty activists Wednesday, according to the Guardian, in relation to a digital security and stress training workshop organized by Amnesty. The government said the session was held to organize an uprising.

He is also charged with being part of a terrorist group in a second case, which will be tried separately.

In September, the Turkish supreme court ruled that downloading ByLock alone was evidence enough to convict someone of being part of a terrorist group. Kilic said in a witness statement that he hadn't heard of ByLock until after the attempted coup, reports the Guardian.

"These two trials will be an acid test for the Turkish justice system and will demonstrate whether standing up for human rights has now become a crime in Turkey," John Dalhuisen, Europe Director of Amnesty, said in a statement.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME