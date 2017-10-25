EnvironmentThe EPA's Chemical Review Would Exclude Millions of Tons of Toxins
Deadly Chemicals
Health‘No One is Coming:’ Investigation Reveals Hospices Abandon Patients at Death’s Door
Patricia Martin goes through old photographs of her husband Robert, who died from prostate cancer in 2014.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Saudi ArabiaThe Saudi Crown Prince Says the Kingdom Will Soon Return to a 'Moderate Islam'
SAUDI-US-DIPLOMACY
Music

A New Zealand Election Ad Ripped Off Eminem's Lose Yourself

Kevin Lui
5:23 AM ET

An election ad in New Zealand was found to have violated copyright laws by using Eminem's Lose Yourself without authorization.

Eight Mile Style, which controls rights to the rapper's music, accused the National Party of trying to save on licensing costs by using a library track called Eminem Esque, reports the New Zealand Herald.

Now a court has found the imitation track to be so similar to Lose Yourself that its use constitutes a copyright breach.

The party must now fork out over $413,000 in what the court calls "hypothetical license fee," had Eight Mile Style authorized the usage of the actual Eminem song.

Lawyers acting for Eminem and his company called the ruling "a warning to 'sound alike' music producers and their clients everywhere," reports the Herald.

Both the National Party and Eight Mile Style now have separate legal cases against the suppliers and licensers of Eminem Esque, the Herald reoprts.

You can compare both Lose Yourself and the implicated National Party ad above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME