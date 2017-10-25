Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
RegulationThe Senate Votes to Repeal a Rule Allowing Consumer Class Action Suits Against Financial Firms
Lady Justice of Justica, Frankfurt, Germany
IraqU.S. and Russian Allies Are Edging Toward a Face-Off in Eastern Syria
A fighter of Syrian Democratic Forces stands amidst the ruins of buildings near the Clock Square in Raqqa
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Social MediaTwitter Says It Will Begin Labeling Political Ads Following a U.S. Regulatory Threat
US-TECHNOLOGY-TWITTER
Albert Einstein File photo
This undated file photo shows legendary physicist Dr. Albert Einstein. AP Photo/File
Science

A Handwritten Note on Happiness by Albert Einstein Has Sold at Auction for $1.3 Million

Ian Deitch / Associated Press
12:17 AM ET

(JERUSALEM) — While Albert Einstein's theory of happiness may be relative, it fetched $1.3 million at a Jerusalem auction on Tuesday.

The Nobel-winning scientist's musings, handwritten on a note, may not be as famous as his groundbreaking theory of relativity, but they still shed light on one of the great modern minds.

Related

Stephen Hawking attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London, England.
ScienceStephen Hawking's Thesis Is So Popular It Crashed Cambridge's Website
Science
Stephen Hawking's Thesis Is So Popular It Crashed Cambridge's Website

Winner's Auctions and Exhibitions said Einstein was traveling in Japan in 1922 when he was told he would be awarded the Nobel Prize in physics. In Tokyo, Einstein scribbled the note in German to a bellboy after he did not have cash to give him a tip.

"A calm and modest life brings more happiness than the pursuit of success combined with constant restlessness," it reads.

Gal Wiener, CEO of the auction house, said Einstein told the bellboy that because of his fame, the handwritten note "will probably be worth more than a regular tip."

Wiener said bidding began at $2,000 and quickly escalated, with the bidding war lasting around 25 minutes.

Another note Einstein gave the bellboy, which read "Where there's a will there's a way," was sold for over $200,000, Wiener said.

He would not identify the buyer or seller of either note.

Einstein was a founder of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and left it his literary estate and personal papers. He declined an invitation to serve as Israel's first president. Einstein died in 1955.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME