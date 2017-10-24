Politics
Immigration

President Trump Will Allow Refugees Into the U.S. Again — With a Catch

Associated Press
Oct 24, 2017

President Donald Trump is again allowing refugees to be processed for entry into the United States following the expiration of 120-day worldwide ban on such admissions.

But refugees who want to come to the U.S. will be subject to additional screening.

Trump has signed an executive order directing relevant government agencies to resume refugee processing. The administration says more in-depth review is needed for refugees from 11 countries believed to pose a higher risk to national security. That review period will last 90 days.

Administration officials would not identify the 11 countries, but they say refugee cases from those nations will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

The refugee restrictions come in addition to Trump's broader "travel ban" on all immigrants from several countries. Courts have repeatedly blocked that policy.

