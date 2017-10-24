Politics
Race

55% of White People Think America Discriminates Against Them

Alana Abramson
6:50 PM ET

More than half of white Americans said there is discrimination against their race in contemporary America, according to a new poll.

A total of 55 percent of whites said they believed discrimination against their own race existed in America today in a new poll conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

But as NPR notes, fewer respondents could cite specific instances of this discrimination. Only nineteen percent of whites who were polled said they were discriminated against while applying for jobs, and 13 percent said the discrimination occurred when they were under consideration for a promotion. Just 11 percent said it was while they were applying to college or attending college, according to the poll.

NPR explained that the results showed a correlation among white respondents between income and response, with those making less money believing discrimination was more rampant.

Whites who were polled had the lowest percentage of affirmative responses, followed by Asian Americans at 61 percent. Comparatively, 92 percent of African Americans, 90 percent of people who identified as LGBTQ, 78 percent of Latinos, and 75 percent of Native Americans said discrimination existed against them.

The survey consisted of 3,453 respondents, 902 of whom were white. It was conducted from January 26 to April 9. The margin of error was +/-4.7%.

