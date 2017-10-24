Newsfeed
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Barbra Streisand With Robert Rodriguez
celebrities

Let the Spirit of Queen Beyoncé Tell You Your Past Present and Future With This Flawless 'Beyonséance'

Cady Lang
6:04 PM ET

Just in time for Halloween, you can now look into your past, present, and future with Beyonséance, an otherworldly query site that's part Ouija board, part Beyhive and 100% flawless.

The Beyonséance opens to the strains of "Drunk in Love" — because honestly, what better way to summon the spirit of the Queen?! — then uses the melody of "***Flawless" as it introduces you to a Bey-themed Ouija board, complete with answers like "Hell Nah" and "Boy Bye."

While the creators are quick to note that the Beyonséance is not in any way officially associated with Beyoncé or Parkwood, there's no denying that they've done an excellent job of channeling her spirit.

Lest those skeptical of spirits or the power of the Beyonséance be cynical, here are a few questions that TIME staffers asked the all-knowing Yoncé, complete with her very wise and obviously flawless answers.

Will I find love?

Yessss, B

What should I be for Halloween?

Diva

Who am I?

Queen

Try Beyonséance for yourself, here.

