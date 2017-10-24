U.S.
Florida

Florida Tourist Says She Doesn't Remember Drunkenly Attacking Woman During Zombie Bike Ride

Associated Press
5:50 PM ET

(KEY WEST, Fla.) — A tourist from Australia told police officers she was drunk and doesn't remember attacking a 68-year-old rider in the annual Zombie Bike Ride in the Florida Keys.

The Miami Herald reports 32-year-old Prue Harvey was arrested Sunday on a felony battery charge on someone older than 65. A police report says Harvey shoved Linda Malcolm off her bike in Key West.

Malcolm's daughter told police Harvey was running between the bikes in the parade and gave one family "dirty looks" before shoving her mother. Malcolm suffered scrapes on her left knee. Her daughter chased Harvey to a church parking lot and called police.

The police report says Harvey was in town for a wedding. Jail records don't list a lawyer or hometown.

