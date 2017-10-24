'Trump Is Treason.' See the Moment a Protestor Threw Russian Flags at the President

President Trump faced a vocal protestor on his way to a Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday in the midst of his ongoing feud with Sen. Bob Corker ,

"Trump is treason," a male protestor yelled repeatedly as the president arrived for lunch with Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol. "Why is Congress talking about tax cuts when they should be talking about treason?"

The man, who was standing with members of the media and posing as a journalist, also threw multiple small Russian flags toward Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, according to NBC. Trump kept walking and only responded to the taunts with a thumbs up.

The protestor was later arrested and identified by police as Ryan Clayton, a man who was involved in a similar incident in July, NBC News reported . In the summer incident, he allegedly told Secret Service agents he was part of Americans Take Action , a group actively calling for Trump's impeachment.

