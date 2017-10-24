Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake listens to questions at a town hall event at the Mesa Convention Center on April 13, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake will not seek reelection in 2018, he said on Tuesday.

"There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," he told the Arizona Republic in an interview on Tuesday. According to the Republic, he was expected to detail his announcement on the Senate floor.

Flake is the second Senator to announce his retirement in 2018; Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, with whom Trump has been openly feuding , announced in September he would not seek reelection.

The open seat provides another opportunity for the Democrats to regain a majority in the Senate, but could also end up getting filled by a more right-wing and Trump-oriented member of the Republican party. The Senator was facing a primary challenge from Kelli Ward, a former state Senator had unsuccessfully challenged Senator John McCain in 2016. Ward was recently endorsed by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who has vowed a self-declared "war" on the Republican establishment .

Flake, who has disagreed with President Trump on occasion, told the Republic that the primary voters he would need to win over are concerned about candidates' allegiance with Trump, and he was unwilling to falsely throw unequivocal support behind the President.

"The path that I would have to travel to get the Republican nomination is a path I'm not willing to take, and that I can't in good conscience take," Flake told the Republic.