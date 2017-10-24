Politics
Search
Sign In
celebritiesKelly Clarkson Wants You to Know That Being Skinny Doesn't Necessarily Mean Being Healthy or Happy
Day 8: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
press roomReporter W.J. Hennigan Joins TIME To Cover National Security
TIME logo breaking news compact lede
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA 12-Year-Old Girl Set Her Younger Brother On Fire After Dousing Him With Hairspray, Police Say
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Donald Trump

Mitch McConnell: President Trump Discussed Agenda, Not Bob Corker, After Angry Exchange

Associated Press
3:01 PM ET

The top Republican in the Senate says President Donald Trump was focused on his administration's priorities at a closed-door luncheon with GOP senators.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters shortly after the luncheon on Tuesday that they discussed the budget, taxes, confirmation of judicial nominees and Trump's upcoming announcement on the opioid crisis.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said they also discussed health care. Alexander said, "He wants to get it done and we're going to get it done."

Several Republicans said there was no interaction between Trump and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker after their angry exchange of insults Tuesday morning.

Trump spent about an hour and a half with Republicans at their weekly luncheon.

McConnell deflected any questions about the Trump-Corker feud.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME