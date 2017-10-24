The top Republican in the Senate says President Donald Trump was focused on his administration's priorities at a closed-door luncheon with GOP senators.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters shortly after the luncheon on Tuesday that they discussed the budget, taxes, confirmation of judicial nominees and Trump's upcoming announcement on the opioid crisis.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said they also discussed health care. Alexander said, "He wants to get it done and we're going to get it done."

Several Republicans said there was no interaction between Trump and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker after their angry exchange of insults Tuesday morning.

Trump spent about an hour and a half with Republicans at their weekly luncheon.

McConnell deflected any questions about the Trump-Corker feud.