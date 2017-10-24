A Man Was Attacked by a Coyote He Thought Was His Neighbor's Dog

(ASHBURNHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts man has mistaken a coyote for his neighbor's dog and has been bitten several times.

Police say the man was bitten on Sunday evening in Ashburnham and they're advising people to stay away from coyotes, foxes and unfamiliar dogs.

Police say the man was in his yard when he saw the coyote and approached it. They say the coyote attacked him and then ran into the woods.

The man was taken to a hospital and was treated for rabies as a precaution.

Police say coyotes sometimes venture into populated areas looking for food but attacks are uncommon.