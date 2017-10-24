U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressArizona Senator Jeff Flake Will Not Seek Reelection in 2018
Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) Holds Town Hall In Mesa, Arizona
GeneticsScientists Created Low-Fat Pigs by Editing Their Genes With CRISPR
pigs
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Donald TrumpMitch McConnell: President Trump Discussed Agenda, Not Bob Corker, After Angry Exchange
President Trump Meets With GOP Senators During Their Weekly Policy Meetings
Coyote walking close
Getty Images
Massachusetts

A Man Was Attacked by a Coyote He Thought Was His Neighbor's Dog

Associated Press
2:16 PM ET

(ASHBURNHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts man has mistaken a coyote for his neighbor's dog and has been bitten several times.

Police say the man was bitten on Sunday evening in Ashburnham and they're advising people to stay away from coyotes, foxes and unfamiliar dogs.

Police say the man was in his yard when he saw the coyote and approached it. They say the coyote attacked him and then ran into the woods.

Related

Puppy and "Beware of Dog" Sign
MassachusettsPair of Pitbulls Fatally Attack 7-Year-Old Boy
Massachusetts
Pair of Pitbulls Fatally Attack 7-Year-Old Boy

The man was taken to a hospital and was treated for rabies as a precaution.

Mitchell Elementary School
MassachusettsA Massachusetts School District Is Sorry for a Photo of a Black Girl on a Leash
compare-card
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
Pamela Geller
MassachusettsMan Convicted for Plotting to Behead Conservative Blogger Pamela Geller Was ‘Committed to ISIS’
New Market Basket Store Set To Open In Lynn, MA
MassachusettsA Woman Was Crushed to Death by Her Own Car in a Supermarket Parking Lot
clown shoes
MassachusettsA Politician Showed Up to the Polls Dressed Like a Clown. Voters Called the Police
A large crowd of people march towards the Boston Commons to protest the Boston Free Speech Rally in Boston, MA
MassachusettsThousands of Counter-Protesters March Against White Nationalism in Boston a Week After Charlottesville
Charlottesville Protest Boston Student
CharlottesvilleStudent Who Attended Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally Leaves Boston University After Backlash
Father Of Missing Fitchburg Boy Admits Checkered Past
CrimeWoman Whose Son Was Found Dead Pleads Guilty to Abusing Surviving Children
Emergency personnel work at the scene where police say a driver of a taxi struck a group of pedestrians, injuring several, July 3, 2017, in Boston.
Massachusetts10 Injured After Car Drives Into Pedestrians Near Boston Airport, Police Say

Police say coyotes sometimes venture into populated areas looking for food but attacks are uncommon.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME