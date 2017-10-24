(ASHBURNHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts man has mistaken a coyote for his neighbor's dog and has been bitten several times.
Police say the man was bitten on Sunday evening in Ashburnham and they're advising people to stay away from coyotes, foxes and unfamiliar dogs.
Police say the man was in his yard when he saw the coyote and approached it. They say the coyote attacked him and then ran into the woods.
The man was taken to a hospital and was treated for rabies as a precaution.
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
MassachusettsMan Convicted for Plotting to Behead Conservative Blogger Pamela Geller Was ‘Committed to ISIS’
MassachusettsThousands of Counter-Protesters March Against White Nationalism in Boston a Week After Charlottesville
CharlottesvilleStudent Who Attended Charlottesville White Supremacist Rally Leaves Boston University After Backlash
Police say coyotes sometimes venture into populated areas looking for food but attacks are uncommon.