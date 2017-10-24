U.S.
Search
Sign In
advice6 Ways to Invest Your Time Like a World-Class Leader
Pencil and Notebook
viralThe Internet Doesn't Know What to Make of Donald Trump Calling Bob Corker 'Liddle'
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MusicCamila Cabello Stars in Her Own Telenovela in the New Video for 'Havana'
Coyote walking close
Getty Images
Massachusetts

A Man Was Attacked by a Coyote He Thought Was His Neighbor's Dog

Associated Press
2:16 PM ET

(ASHBURNHAM, Mass.) — A Massachusetts man has mistaken a coyote for his neighbor's dog and has been bitten several times.

Police say the man was bitten on Sunday evening in Ashburnham and they're advising people to stay away from coyotes, foxes and unfamiliar dogs.

Police say the man was in his yard when he saw the coyote and approached it. They say the coyote attacked him and then ran into the woods.

The man was taken to a hospital and was treated for rabies as a precaution.

Police say coyotes sometimes venture into populated areas looking for food but attacks are uncommon.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME