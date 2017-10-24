Reporter W.J. Hennigan Joins TIME To Cover National Security

TIME Editor Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Tuesday

I’m delighted to announce that W.J. Hennigan is joining TIME to cover national security.

Bill comes from the Los Angeles Times, where he has been a staff correspondent covering war, counter-terrorism, nuclear arms and the lives of American service members. In recent weeks, Bill had exclusives on ISIS’s use of drones in the battle for Mosul and on the mountain of intelligence material collected by American spies after the city’s fall.

Reporting to Washington Bureau Chief Massimo Calabresi, Bill will anchor our coverage of the global security challenges facing America and the world.

Bill’s reporting has won awards from the National Press Club and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation. He was also a contributor to coverage of the San Bernadino terror attacks for which the LA Times won a Pulitzer Prize in 2016. Before moving to Washington to cover the Pentagon, Bill covered the aerospace and defense industries in California.

A native of Chicago, he is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and has a journalism degree from Arizona State University.

Please join me in welcoming Bill to TIME.

Edward