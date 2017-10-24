U.S.
Search
Sign In
press roomReporter W.J. Hennigan Joins TIME To Cover National Security
TIME logo breaking news compact lede
MassachusettsA Man Was Attacked by a Coyote He Thought Was His Neighbor's Dog
Coyote walking close
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
advice6 Ways to Invest Your Time Like a World-Class Leader
Pencil and Notebook
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Getty Images
Crime

A 12-Year-Old Girl Set Her Younger Brother On Fire After Dousing Him With Hairspray, Police Say

Associated Press
2:22 PM ET

(DOTHAN, Ala.) — Authorities in Alabama say a 12-year-old girl is accused of dousing her younger brother with hair spritz and setting him on fire.

Investigator James Harvey says Dothan police were dispatched to a hospital Friday and found the 10-year-old boy with serious burns to his back and arms. Multiple news outlets report that detectives determined the girl doused her brother's back with the hair spritz and then used a lighter to ignite the fire.

Authorities say another person was at the home when the attack occurred. Harvey says he couldn't disclose a possible motive.

Authorities say the boy's injuries are serious, but he's expected to recover. Police say the girl was charged with first-degree assault and was released into her parent's custody because of her age. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME