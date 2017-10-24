Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesKelly Clarkson Wants You to Know That Being Skinny Doesn't Necessarily Mean Being Healthy or Happy
Day 8: Invictus Games Toronto 2017
press roomReporter W.J. Hennigan Joins TIME To Cover National Security
TIME logo breaking news compact lede
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA 12-Year-Old Girl Set Her Younger Brother On Fire After Dousing Him With Hairspray, Police Say
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
pigs
Courtesy of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Genetics

Scientists Created Low-Fat Pigs by Editing Their Genes With CRISPR

Alice Park
3:02 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Raising pigs for food is a tricky business—mostly because of their fat, the part that makes bacon so tasty. You can't plump them up too much, because overly fat pigs are more expensive to raise. Since they're not as efficient at burning body fat, they require more energy—in the form of heated pens and barns—to keep them warm. Yet too-skinny pigs aren’t able to regulate their body temperature properly and tend to die when temperatures drop. Farmers have to find a way to keep their pigs healthy but plump enough to produce meat.

Now, in a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers in China report that they have created healthy pigs with much less body fat. Using the gene editing tool CRISPR, which can precisely edit DNA, the scientists inserted a gene that helps pigs to burn fat to stay warm. It turns out that pigs don’t have this gene, which other mammals, including mice and rats, use to regulate their body temperature.

MORE: Scientists are Getting Closer To Using Pig Organs For Human Transplants

The Chinese research team inserted a mouse version of the gene into embryonic pig cells, then coaxed those cells to generate more than 2,000 pig embryo clones that were genetically identical to each other. Female pig surrogates gestated the embryos, and 12 male piglets were born with the new gene.

The genetically modified pigs contained about 24% less body fat than pigs without the gene. The animals were bred for their meat, but it’s not clear yet whether the genetic change affected the taste or quality of the pork they produced. Autopsy of the animals at six months showed that their organs and tissues seemed to be normal.

If the results are replicated, the pigs may represent new agricultural potential: leaner pigs that don’t get cold, don't cost as much to raise and make potentially healthier, lower-fat bacon. But don't expect these pigs to fly in the U.S. anytime soon. Because they are genetically modified, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would have to approve them after being reassured that the meat they produce is safe to eat. The safety of CRISPR hasn't been completely proven yet, either; some researchers point out that as precise as CRISPR is, it's still not perfect. There's always a chance that CRISPR could introduce some other unintended changes in the DNA that might have negative consequences. For now, however, the pigs are proof that it's possible to make lower fat pork.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME