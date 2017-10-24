Newsfeed
MusicCamila Cabello Stars in Her Own Telenovela in the New Video for 'Havana'
republicansBob Corker Did Everything But Call Trump a 'Liar.' Read His Full Interview
Sen. Bob Corker Continues War Of Words With President Trump
CrimeFather Admits to Force Feeding 3-Year-Old Milk Until She Choked and Died: Police
viral

The Internet Doesn't Know What to Make of Donald Trump Calling Bob Corker 'Liddle'

Megan McCluskey
1:44 PM ET

Following President Donald Trump's Tuesday morning tweet spree criticizing Republican Sen. Bob Corker, the Internet had a field day attempting to get to the bottom of Trump's new nickname for the Tennessee congressman: "Liddle' Bob Corker."

"Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done," he wrote. "He doesn't have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!"

Trump's controversial comments came in the wake of Corker telling NBC's Today show that the White House should "step aside" and let Congress handle tax legislation.

Twitter quickly jumped on the reignited feud, adding their own commentary on Trump's insult. "Bob Corker stood in hall of our Gov't and told reporter Trump is liar + unfit for office," Jeremy Newberger wrote. "Trump hid in his office tweeting Bob is 'liddle.'"

See a selection of the responses below.

