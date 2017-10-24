The Internet Doesn't Know What to Make of Donald Trump Calling Bob Corker 'Liddle'

Following President Donald Trump's Tuesday morning tweet spree criticizing Republican Sen. Bob Corker , the Internet had a field day attempting to get to the bottom of Trump's new nickname for the Tennessee congressman: "Liddle' Bob Corker."

"Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done," he wrote . "He doesn't have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!"

Trump's controversial comments came in the wake of Corker telling NBC's Today show that the White House should "step aside" and let Congress handle tax legislation.

Twitter quickly jumped on the reignited feud, adding their own commentary on Trump's insult. "Bob Corker stood in hall of our Gov't and told reporter Trump is liar + unfit for office," Jeremy Newberger wrote. "Trump hid in his office tweeting Bob is 'liddle.'"

Bob Corker stood in hall of our Gov't and told reporter Trump is liar + unfit for office. Trump hid in his office tweeting Bob is 'liddle.' - Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 24, 2017

See a selection of the responses below.

I am still totally confused by that apostrophe at the end of liddle. https://t.co/8SOw7yBMYF - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017

Twitter fingers is still rolling on Bob.... my word..... just hit him with the 'Liddle' - LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) October 24, 2017

Trump: Liddle Bob Corker is incompetent!



Bob Corker: pic.twitter.com/71alUmRchK - Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) October 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/DesiJed/status/922862911172653056