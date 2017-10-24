Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Proof You Can’t Control Your Fear of Spiders and Snakes

TIME
12:00 PM ET
Ideas

1. Here’s proof you can’t control your fear of spiders and snakes.

By the Max Planck Institute

2. Public squares are the front line in the fight against terrorism.

By Tanvi Misra at CityLab

3. Will kids still take field trips in the future?

By Julie Cohen in the UC Santa Barbara Current

4. Is the global economy spurring the global fight for self-determination?

By Paul Mason in the Guardian

5. Scientists in China just genetically engineered a low-fat pig.

By Rob Stein at NPR

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME