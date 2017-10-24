With their thriving acting careers and a beautiful family, genetically blessed humans Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are what many would term " relationship goals ," something that's been further confirmed by Lively's playful ribbing of Reynolds on the occasion of his birthday.

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Lively expertly trolled her husband by wishing him a "Happy Birthday, baby" accompanied by a photo of Reynolds and noted feminist heartthrob Ryan Gosling that cropped out Reynolds' visage and left Gosling's in full view.

This isn't the first time that the celebrity couple has taken to social media to poke some fun at each other's expense, however; in August, Reynolds played a similar trick on Lively, wishing her a happy birthday while posting a photo of the two of them that cropped out her face . Likewise, Lively used her Instagram last April to tease Reynolds about being honored at the Time 100 gala .

See Lively's hilarious posts below.