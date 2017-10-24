The Internet Is Living for This Teen's Brush with the Law in Full Shrek Makeup

Warning: get into a vehicle in full Shrek makeup at your own risk — that is, at risk of going viral online. That's the lesson that California teen Haylee Mazmanian learned last week after getting pulled over by cops in a full face of green paint, after attending a makeup class at her arts and theater program where she dolled herself up as the friendly cartoon ogre. (The theme was "fantasy week.")

"OK so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class..." she shared on Twitter along with a photo of the vivid face paint, headband with ears included. (She was stopped for making an improper left turn, and was ultimately ticketed for the move.) Although the officer was "startled" by her distinctive appearance and asked if she was under the influence — she was not — he ultimately did not ask any questions about her look. Mazmanian was actually driving two younger friends home at the time. After about 20 minutes of discussion with his partner, she said, she was allowed to drive off, ticket in hand.

As for why she chose Shrek? "I’ve always loved the movie and the character," she told TIME. A friend even painted her a portrait of Shrek that hangs in her bedroom, making for daily inspiration. In fact, she'll be recreating her Shrek look in just a few weeks for a final showcase in the class, this time including a full costume. And she won't be bothering to remove the makeup for her drive home.

"The cops can’t stop me from repping my fave character," she said. "I'll just be more careful."

ok so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class... pic.twitter.com/Nyn7rOa1LM - haybay (@_haybayy) October 17, 2017

Internet commenters couldn't help but weight in with some pun-tastic responses.

Going ogre the speed limit - L.V._3700 (@LonerAvenue) October 18, 2017

If she never rolled her window down n said “OH HeLLO tHERe” am extremely disappointed - Dennison (@grant_dennison) October 18, 2017

Luckily she didn’t shrek her car https://t.co/NeE9KgeyDY - Megs Ü (@meghanfreytag) October 19, 2017

Home girl come through speeding looking like this she gunna like...get pulled ogre. https://t.co/F4C0W33Hkc - kody (@KodeineCrazy) October 18, 2017

Should have kept driving far far away. https://t.co/aUD88cjpRk - Abbey Beth Donaldson (@abbeyBdonaldson) October 19, 2017

she must’ve gotten a ticket for shrekless driving 😂 https://t.co/hhx03xw9cL - B O O k l y n n . (@VivaLaBrooklynn) October 19, 2017

Even one police department weighed in.